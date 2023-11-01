Fire damages hall at Jewish part of Vienna cemetery

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said"(I) strongly condemn the attack on the Jewish cemetery in Vienna". "Anti-Semitism has no place in our society... I hope the perpetrators are identified quickly," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter."The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Austria has increased significantly in recent weeks. That has to stop!" he wrote on X.Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory of Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, which killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Some 8,800 people, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said in its latest toll.

