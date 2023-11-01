FINSI commits to building more towers to improve connectivity

FINSI constructed communication towers in vital locations such as Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cagayan and Ilocos Norte in the first six months of 2023. These efforts played a pivotal role in strengthening businesses and local communities by providing them with improved connectivity.

FINSI set ambitious goals to complete additional tower builds in Batangas and Laguna in the coming month, with a focus on eventual nationwide integration. “With our unwavering commitment to enhancing engineering and infrastructure, FINSI is dedicated to contributing to the nation’s progress by strategically erecting towers in key areas in the country,” FINSI general manager Marc Kerveillant said.

FINSI’s proficiency extends across a wide array of infrastructure solutions, including not only project management and implementation but also network and infrastructure management, quality and safety oversight and the management of facilities, assets and materials.

“Driven by our commitment to improving people’s lives through digital transformation, FINSI’s efforts are aligned with our core mission. As FINSI extends its reach beyond the telecommunications sector and ventures into the tower erection industries, our ultimate goal remains to bridge the connectivity gap and foster nationwide growth and progress,” Asticom Group of Companies president and chief executive Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said.FINSI said its initiatives go beyond mere infrastructure.

