Finnish prodigy Rovanpera wins second straight world rally title

PASSAU (AFP) -- Kalle Rovanpera sealed his second straight world rally title on Sunday, Oct. 29, with the young Finnish driver declaring: "I am going to enjoy this one more than the first."

Finland's driver Kalle Rovanpera (L) and co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT celebrate after the stage (SS 18 Wolf Powerstage Passauer Land 2) of the WRC Central European Rally 2023 near Passau, southern Germany on Sunday, Oct. 29. Kalle Rovanpera sealed his second straight world rally title. (AFP)

"I am feeling really good," beamed Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion one day after his 22nd birthday. "I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year. The competition was tighter and we did a really good job.""He is the world's best co-driver," he said.

Rovanpera was helped along the way when his teammate and only remaining title challenger Elfyn Evans crashed on Saturday. Rovanpera had been virtually untouchable in the treacherous Czech rain and mud on Friday and had built up a 36-second lead over Neuville in this new addition to the calendar staged over three countries -- Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

That gave Rovanpera the luxury of coasting to the finish, knowing all he had to do was avoid a similar slip up suffered by his teammate to defend his crown.Rovanpera clinched the 2022 title with two rounds to spare after winning the New Zealand Rally.

"Nobody expected that someone so young could win two championships," commented former rally driver and now Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala. Eight-time world champion Ogier praised Rovanpera's"impressive season", adding"I'm sure it's not his last" title."

