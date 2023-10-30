Finland's Valimaki wins Qatar Masters in playoff

DOHA (AFP) -- Finland's Sami Valimaki claimed his second European Tour title with victory over Jorge Campillo in a playoff at the Qatar Masters on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Finland's Sami Valimaki poses with the winner's trophy at the end of the European Tour's Qatar Masters, at the Doha Golf Club, in Doha on Sunday, Oct. 29. (AFP) The world number 177 trailed Spaniard Campillo for much of the final round in Doha but finished tied at the top after a three-under-par 69 took him to 18-under overall.

Valimaki took a one-shot lead with a birdie on the 17th hole, before Campillo forced a play-off thanks to a birdie on the final green. However, Valimaki holed a six-foot birdie putt on the first sudden-death play-off hole to secure his first tournament success since the 2020 Oman Open. headtopics.com

"I've worked so hard and I feel like I've earned it a couple of times but it hasn't come my way. That's why it feels so amazing," said the 25-year-old. Scotland's Scott Jamieson secured his tour card for next season by finishing tied for third place with Nacho Elvira, two shots behind the top two.

His compatriot Robert MacIntyre, who helped Europe to Ryder Cup glory earlier this month, had to settle for tied-sixth after a level-par 72 in his final round.