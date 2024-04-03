Finland Mourns School Shooting Incident

Finland will fly its flags at half-mast to mourn the school shooting incident where a 12-year-old opened fire, killing one classmate and injuring two others. The suspect, also 12 years old, was wearing a mask and noise-cancelling headphones during the shooting.

The suspect was arrested within an hour and admitted to being the shooter.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 12-year-olds wounded in Finland school shooting, child suspect held(1st UPDATE) The arrest happens peacefully and both the suspect and the weapon are now in police custody, police say

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Russia Mourns After Deadly Shooting at Rock ConcertRussia declares a day of mourning after a deadly shooting at a rock concert near Moscow, resulting in 133 deaths and over 150 injuries. President Putin vows to find and punish the perpetrators.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

DOLE-Bicol mourns death of regional directorDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Rep. Pulong mourns passing of barangay leader GarciaThe Office of the First Congressional District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte mourned the passing of Barangay Affairs Office head Marius Salvalion Garcia and remembers him as a genuine public servant. Fondly known as Kapitan Kim or Kap.

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Russia mourns as toll from concert hall massacre climbs to 137Russia observed a national day of mourning on Sunday after a massacre in a Moscow concert hall killed 137 people, the deadliest attack in Europe to have been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Russia mourns victims of deadly concert hall attackRussian President Vladimir Putin says 11 people had been detained, including the four gunmen, who fled the concert hall and made their way to the Bryansk region

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »