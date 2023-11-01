Fines for EDSA Busway violators will soon start at P5,000

Well, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), via MMDA Regulation No. 23-002, has now increased the fines for EDSA Bus Carousel violators, whether they’re in public or private vehicles. Check them out below:OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:Advisory: Higher SLEX toll fees to be implemented beginning November 3

Just to remind everyone, only public utility buses, ambulances, and marked government vehicles responding to emergencies are allowed to use the EDSA Busway. “Based on our data and observation, there are those who are willing to pay the P1,000 fines and violated the exclusivity of the bus lane because they can afford it...kalimitan kotse ng mayayaman,” said MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes, adding that the new fines are neither anti-poor nor a money-making scheme.

He also said that an information drive will be conducted by the MMDA before the higher fines are rolled out. We’ll let you know once an implementation date has been set, but in the meantime, do you think these new penalties will serve to discourage violators? Let us know in the comments.

