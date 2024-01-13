Financial assistance provided to OFWs who lost jobs in New Zealand

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is providing financial assistance to 452 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who lost their jobs in New Zealand last month after the company they are working for suddenly closed.

DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the department, together with its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Wellington, the labor attaché, the welfare officer from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Foreign Affairs, are working together to assist the affected OFWs.Another 50 OFWs who are in New Zealand are being assisted by the embassy. He said that around 700 OFWs working in the construction and manufacturing sector under ELE Limited lost their jobs after the company announced its closure. Cacdac said the bulk of the displaced workers are concentrated in Auckland and in Christchurch where the former company has big projects, while a smaller number of workers are scattered in other region





