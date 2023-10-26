Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in Manila

Read more:

EdgeDavao »

Finance market leaders unite at the Oradian Customer Summit in ManilaAt the recent Oradian Customer Summit in Manila, Oradian welcomed some pioneers powered by its advanced core banking system. Some of these institutions are leaders on the fintech stage, while others used Oradian’s advanced technology to digitalize their operations and become growth leaders in their markets. Read more ⮕

Vista Residences to join 12th OFW and Family Summit 2023 for financial future, wise investmentsDefining the News Read more ⮕

UK’s Sunak says AI risks must be addressed, ahead of key safety summitAI companies, political leaders, and experts will gather on November 1 and 2 to discuss the safe development of the technology Read more ⮕

Ukraine supporters protest at EU SummitSupporters of Ukraine stage a protest on the sidelines of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Read more ⮕

'New dangers and fears': Sunak outlines AI risks ahead of summitLONDON, United Kingdom - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that governments must be 'honest' about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as he prepares to host a global summit on the issue in Britain next week. Read more ⮕

PSF Board okays release of ₱500M for LGU climate adaptation projectsThe People’s Survival Fund (PSF) Board has approved over P500 million worth of climate adaptation projects for various local government units (LGUs), according to the Department of Finance (DOF). The DOF said the PSF Board, chaired by Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, recently approved P539 million worth of new climate adaptation projects. Read more ⮕