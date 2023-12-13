Final agreement at COP28 includes language on fossil fuels

For the first time, there's language on fossil fuels in the final agreement. But groups following the negotiations say the 'only acceptable action' amid the growing threats of climate change is a complete fossil fuel phaseout. COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber addressed nations on Wednesday, December 13, hailing the plan that he said was “led by the science.” “It is an enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action.

It is the UAE Consensus,” Al-Jaber said after talks at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference went into overtime on Tuesday, December 12 – the supposed last day of COP2





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UAE's COP28 President Cautiously Optimistic About Climate TalksThe UAE's Sultan Al Jaber, the president of the forthcoming UN climate conference in Dubai, is "cautiously optimistic" that the pivotal talks will be successful, he told AFP in an interview on Saturday. Jaber, CEO of Emirati oil giant ADNOC, said he would hold "everyone" accountable for keeping within reach the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting the rise in the Earth's average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping to Meet US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in the San Francisco Bay Area and attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. This is Xi's first visit to the US since 2017.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Asia-Pacific Climate Week Concludes with Call for Active Participation in COP28 NegotiationsThis year’s Asia-Pacific Climate Week concluded after five days of discussion on the region’s climate priorities, with the United Nations urging participants to play an active role in the upcoming COP28 negotiations.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »