Filipinos urges to go for honest, credible BSKE bets

THREE days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), a ranking official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged Filipinos to vote for candidates who are honest and credible.In an interview with CBCP News, CBCP Vice President Bishop Mylo Vergara asked the faithful to think of the nation when they elect their new barangay and youth leaders on Monday, October 30, 2023.'This BSKE is very important.

'Go out and vote for candidates who are honest, who are credible, filled with integrity that will surely help our barangay and the nation,' he added. The Pasig prelate said this is because having honest and credible barangay officials will help develop the culture of having similar types of national government leaders. 'For us to have a good system of Philippine government, we should start electing good leaders at the barangay level up until the national level,' said Vergara.

Activists hit Aboitiz, Japan’s Jera for ‘continued’ fossil gas projectsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kawasan Falls to finally reopen October 26SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DepEd-Leyte probes teacher over viral videoSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Sta. Fe LGU starts painting cemetery niches for 'Undas'SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Philippine Navy seeks answers on lighter charges for Indonesian smuggling arrestsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕