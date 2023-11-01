HEAD TOPICS

Filipinos throng cemeteries for All Saints' Day

TheManilaTimes1 min.

MANILA, Philippines: FILIPINOS carrying flowers, candles and bags of food thronged cemeteries across the Catholic-majority Philippines on Wednesday to pay their respects to dead loved ones on All Saints' Day.

News Source

THEMANILATIMES

'The annual ritual is an ancient Christian tradition honouring all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country.Police Colonel Arnold Ibay said he expected around a million visitors to Manila North Cemetery, where poor families live alongside the dead in shanties and mausoleums.

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Panabo City gov’t enacts WFH for All Saints’, All Souls’ DayThe City Government of Panabo has declared a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government officials and employees on October 31, 2023, in anticipation of All Saints’ Day and All Soul’s Day.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected on All Saints' DayTHE state-run weather agency on Tuesday advised the public to bring umbrellas as overcast skies and heavy rains are likely on Wednesday, All Saints' Day, or 'Undas.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: PRO-1 focuses on All Saints’ DayCAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 is turning its attention to securing All Saints’ Day after successfully maintaining peace and order in the barangay elections in the Ilocos region.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Eight Undas tech essentials for a fuss-free All Saints and All Souls Day experienceEmbrace the Undas tradition with modern convenience this year by incorporating innovative tech gadgets into your commemoration. Rechargeable LED candles set an eco-friendly glow as you remember loved ones, while portable neck fans provide a personal respite from the tropical clime.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoonVisiting cemeteries or traveling? Here is PAGASA's forecast for All Saints' Day.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints’ DayDespite the drizzle, thousands of Filipinos start arriving in cemeteries Wednesday morning to remember their dead on All Saints’ Day.
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕