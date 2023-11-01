Filipinos throng cemeteries for All Saints' Day

'The annual ritual is an ancient Christian tradition honouring all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country.Police Colonel Arnold Ibay said he expected around a million visitors to Manila North Cemetery, where poor families live alongside the dead in shanties and mausoleums.

