Filipinos throng cemeteries for All Saints' Day

Cruz used to leave flowers at the gravesite, but inflation had pushed prices of even simple bouquets beyond her limited budget."This tradition won't fade, but of course, it won't be as grand as before when there were many flowers and many candles."

In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country. Jenny Rose De Vera, 31, was joined by her friends, family and in-laws to offer her partner of 15 years pieces of prawn crackers from a fast-food chain and half a hotdog. "It's important (to visit the dead) so they can still feel that they are still important to us and that we will never forget them," De Vera told AFP.

The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply... President Marcos hopes for a safe and peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov....

The successive increases in prices of cooking gas continue, as LPG prices go up for the fourth consecutive month this No... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints’ DayDespite the drizzle, thousands of Filipinos start arriving in cemeteries Wednesday morning to remember their dead on All Saints’ Day.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: All Saints’ Day rainy in parts of Luzon due to LPA, shear line, northeast monsoonVisiting cemeteries or traveling? Here is PAGASA's forecast for All Saints' Day.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Rainy All Saints' Day in Luzon, flooding and landslides possibleMetro Manila is still forecast to have scattered rains on All Souls' Day as the shear line will continue to affect the eastern section of Luzon tomorrow.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Marcos, Duterte lead commemoration of All Saints' DayPRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to reflect on everyone's purpose and to remember the courage that the saints and their dearly departed have shown for the people to be empowered in facing present challenges.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: 4,500 cops secure All Saints’ Day in Eastern VisayasTACLOBAN CITY – The Police Regional Office-8 has deployed over 4,500 police officers to maintain peace and order in cemeteries and other places of convergence in Eastern Visayas for “Undas” or All Saints' Day.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Cloudy skies, scattered rains expected on All Saints' DayTHE state-run weather agency on Tuesday advised the public to bring umbrellas as overcast skies and heavy rains are likely on Wednesday, All Saints' Day, or 'Undas.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕