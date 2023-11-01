Filipinos throng cemeteries for All Saints' Day

Cruz used to leave flowers at the gravesite, but inflation had pushed prices of even simple bouquets beyond her limited budget."This tradition won't fade, but of course, it won't be as grand as before when there were many flowers and many candles."
In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country. Jenny Rose De Vera, 31, was joined by her friends, family and in-laws to offer her partner of 15 years pieces of prawn crackers from a fast-food chain and half a hotdog. "It's important (to visit the dead) so they can still feel that they are still important to us and that we will never forget them," De Vera told AFP.
The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply... President Marcos hopes for a safe and peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov....
The successive increases in prices of cooking gas continue, as LPG prices go up for the fourth consecutive month this No... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...
