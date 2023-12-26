Filipinos Remain Positive Despite Challenges

Filipinos persist in an echo chamber characterized by utopian rather than dystopian social thinking, a cultural norm uniquely described as 'resilient.' Despite the Philippines being ranked 76th in this year's World Happiness Report and facing challenges like geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, confidential funds, and controversial social-economic support, six out of 10 Filipinos believe in a positive 2024.Results from the Pahayag End of the Year (P-EOY2023) survey by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc.
, conducted between November 29 and December 4, reveal that positive outlooks are grounded in personal experiences. Favorable opinions about the nation's status going into 2024 rose from 59 percent to 68 percent, with negative opinions decreasing from 41 percent to 32 percent.Of the social class pyramid, however, lower-income households (18 percent) and non-working individuals (17 percent) express more uncertainty or are undecided. Pahayag surveyIn the recent P-EOY2023 survey, Filipinos' positive outlook is rooted in their experience
