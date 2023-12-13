Filipinos portrayed as ignorant fools in territorial dispute with China

We are witness in the past several days to the spectacle of national lunacy, to the portrayal of Filipinos as ignorant, infantile fools in deep denial of reality, so much so that we don't see that we have become the world's laughingstock.

Such insanity is based on what historians and analysts will very soon determine as one of the biggest US-manufactured lies spread very effectively starting with the President Aquino 3rd regime: That only the Philippines has legitimate sovereignty and sovereign rights in the Spratlys and that China, especially, Vietnam and Taiwan are intruders. This is, of course, totally wrong and totally not borne by facts. Blame is on the shoulders of our military leaders who refuse to study the reality of our territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea; they ignorantly insist that the Philippines is absolutely right and the superpower is absolutely wrong





