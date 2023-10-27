Filipinos look forward to celebrating Christmas amid challenges

Filipinos remain optimistic and look forward to having a merry Christmas celebration this 2023, on the back of expected bonuses and in observance of long-held family traditions.

“While the Christmas spirit is felt as early as September, Christmas spending in the fast-moving consumer goods segment typically starts in December when Filipinos receive additional disposable income through 13th month bonuses and other incentives,” said Nino Nierva, account director for Worldpanel Division at Kantar Philippines.

Kantar noted a a spending uplift of 7 percent in the total FMCG segment during the height of the Christmas season last year (from December 2022 to January 2023) compared to the non-Christmas months covering February to November 2022. headtopics.com

Health and beauty category took a back seat in the same period based on a 4-percent decline in growth last year, according to Kantar. must-haves would continue to take-over the shopping baskets of Filipinos in the remaining months of the year. These items, which registered significant growth in December 2022, are expected to remain a priority for households.

Kantar said inflation continues to impact FMCG in terms of pack size and brand choices. In particular, households strapped for cash may downsize or buy less quantity of holiday meal staples like pasta sauces or cheese, and may choose to purchase more affordable brands of canned fruits, all-purpose cream and noodles. headtopics.com

This is followed by hyper and supermarkets where 7 out of 10 homes visit the channel with an average monthly spend of P1,559.

