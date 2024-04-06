Filipinos in New York Seek Dual Citizenship Amid Pandemic

Every day between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. a distinct air of anticipation fills the ground floor lobby of the Philippine Consulate General in New York . Eager kababayans sit, wait and look forward to what perhaps translates to a defining moment in their life: regaining their Filipino citizenship.
The reason for doing so may be varied: retiring in our country, starting a business, investing in property, wanting to exercise one’s right of suffrage or to simply have a Philippine passport again and enjoy its benefits, which otherwise has been overlooked, if not for the pandemic. That Covid disrupted our lives yet allowed us to reflect on what matters most in our life is a truism to the Filipino diaspora. When flights resumed, only Philippine passport holders were allowed to enter our country and dual citizens greatly benefited from it. Since then, our NY consulate and perhaps our consulates and embassies around the world saw a surge in applications for dual citizenshi
