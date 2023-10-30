Filipinos in Gaza: Food is sufficient but access to water ‘increasingly difficult’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has regained contact with at least 87 Filipino nationals still inside the Gaza Strip on the weekend after internet and cellular lines were cut off ahead of Israel’s intensified assault on the Palestinian territory.

“We lost contact with them last Friday due to the telecommunications blackout, but yesterday, starting at 4 am, our embassy in Amman was able to reach some of them,” said the DFA undersecretary, who handles workers’ affairs. headtopics.com

International organizations such as Oxfam have raised alarm over the lack of food, water, and other essentials for people still trapped in Gaza. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that up to 500 trucks would enter Gaza on a daily basis before violence erupted on October 7.

Israel has also refused the entry of fuel into Gaza, fearing this would be used by Hamas in their attacks.– Filipinos married to Palestinians and their Filipino-Palestinian children and grandchildren – who were still stuck in Gaza following an October 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Israel. That surprise attack led to a retaliation that has brought the long-besieged Gaza to its knees. headtopics.com

Thousands of foreign nationals, including the 136 Filipinos, have been unable to leave despite calls for a humanitarian corridor and a United Nations resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israel and the militant Hamas, which is believed to be headquartered in Gaza.

