Filipinos flock to cemeteries for All Saints’ Day

Cemetery authorities have said they are ready for the influx of large crowds this Undas. The number is expected to reach 80,000 at the Manila North Cemetery and 300,000 at the Manila South Cemetery. Those heading to these cemeteries were reminded visiting hours will only be until 5 p.m. but they can stay until 7 p.m. if they were able to enter before closing time.

The public was also reminded of prohibited items like alcoholic beverages, flammable materials, firearms or sharp objects, videoke or loud sound systems, gambling cards, pets, vendors, and vehicles (except for funeral car service last week).Benison Estareja, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), specifically said a low pressure area (LPA), shear line, and amihan will dump rains over Luzon.

PAGASA noted the LPA that was last spotted at the coastal waters of Caramoran, Catanduanes is not expected to intensify. Better weather conditions are expected by the weekend.

