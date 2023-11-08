Filipinos Allowed to Exit Gaza, Head to Cairo

The group of Filipinos, including two pregnant women and 19 youths, is on its way to Cairo after being allowed to exit Gaza. They had to wait for around 10 hours at Rafah Crossing for their papers to be processed by Egyptian authorities. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of Israel, Jordan, and Egypt for ensuring the safe exit of the Filipinos.

