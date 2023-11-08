Filipino Workers from Israel Return Home Amidst Intense Conflict

ANOTHER batch of Filipino workers from Israel arrived home on Monday.This was the seventh batch composed of 29 caregivers, 10 hotel workers and two children.The latest arrival brings the total number of repatriates from Israel to 229 since October 18.Ruby Quibote, 55, from Malasiqui, Pangasinan, and a caregiver for 14 years in the Kibbutz HaMa'apil area, said she decided to return home because she has not witnessed a war as intense as the present one.

'In my 14 years, I have not experienced anything worse than that. Before, it only lasted for one week, unlike now, it has been going on for a month, non-stop launching of missiles and rockets,' Quibote said.Quibote said she had finished her contract, and her ward died recently.As in earlier batches, the new arrivals received financial assistance of P120,000 each from the Department of Migrant Workers(DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipino Christian churches score Israel over ‘lopsided’ war with Palestine' Israel 's response to the attack of Hamas, which should be scrutinized for violations of International Humanitarian Law, exacerbates the already deplorable conditions of Palestinians,' says the National Council of Churches in the Philippines

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: More OFWs to return from IsraelMore overseas Filipino workers are set to come home from Israel this week, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

GMANEWS: DMW: 2 more batches of OFWs from Israel to return to PHTwo more batches of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel are expected to arrive in the Philippines this week, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

İNTERAKSYON: Deadliest Conflict for Media Workers in Gaza-Israel WarAccording to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza- Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers since the organization began counting statistics in 1992. Read:

Source: interaksyon | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: 9 more OFWs from Lebanon return home amid Israel-Hezbollah conflictNine more overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon have returned home amid the continuing tensions in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers says.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Gaza workers expelled from Israel accuse Israeli authorities of abuse, including beatingsPalestinian workers who were expelled back to Gaza from Israel last week have accused Israel i authorities of 'torture,' alleging they were stripped naked, held in cages, viciously beaten and, according to one worker’s account, subjected to electric shocks.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »