Filipino Women Organize to Support Former Senator Leila de Lima

Filipino women organized themselves to defend, protect, and support former senator Leila de Lima. Today, truth wins and justice prevails. Perhaps no woman in recent Philippine political history has suffered the most misogynistic attacks, sexual harassment, and political persecution than former senator, and he used the whole state apparatus to make good on this threat.

The wheels of justice moved too slow, often coming to a grinding halt – as manifested in thein prosecuting and hearing three fake drug cases against the woman senator: the resignations and retirement or recuse of no less than eight judges; the use of convicted convicts charged with robbery-murder, kidnapping, carnapping, drug trafficking; etc. Very few dared to speak up, except for women’s groups like #EveryWoman and #Women2022 which stood up and resisted the state’s systematic vilification and oppression of the woman senato

