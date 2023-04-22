Filipino Tycoon Ramon S. Ang Recognized for Philanthropy

Filipino tycoon Ramon S. Ang has joined an elite circle of Asia-Pacific business leaders who are recognized for their acts of charity. Ang, 69, is the only Filipino among the 15 tycoons who made it to Forbes Asia’s 2023 Heroes of Philanthropy list, which also includes Hong Kong’s richest person, Li Ka-Shing, and Infosys co-founder and chair Nandan Nilekani of India. Worth an estimated $3.4 billion, Ang is the president and major shareholder of San Miguel Corp.

, one of the largest companies in the Philippines. Forbes underlines his recent P500-million pledge to build schools for underprivileged children in Manila. He announced the donation last September as he inaugurated a 39-classroom school in Tondo, one of the the capital city’s poorest districts where he grew up. “By providing these families the opportunity to upskill, we hope to ultimately boost their income levels, decrease unemployment, elevate overall living standards and help them realize intergenerational change,” Ang says of this community projec





