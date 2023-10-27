Filipino students much sought after to fill up Canadian labor-force gap

“There is why we’re welcoming Filipino students to come and fill-in those gaps in different industries,” Global University Systems’ (GUS) vice president of International Student Recruitment Bryan Vythilingum told reporters during the GUS Canada Agent Appreciation Night held recently.

To help them pursue a Canadian education, the subsidiary of GUS in Canada offers world-class tertiary education through its partner-universities, colleges, public-private partnerships, and a language school across the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

“We believe in a higher quality of education. Obviously, we are constantly expanding our program portfolio,” GUS Canada Colleges Division president Ehsan Safdari shared.ACCORDING to Safdari, the Philippines is one of the key markets of immigration and studies in Canada. In fact, more than half-a-million Filipinos are now based there. headtopics.com

While Canada has one of the lowest tuition fees in the common English-speaking countries, GUS’s unit there still provides a full range of academic merit scholarships for international students with excellent scholastic standing and bursaries for diversity.

“We love the diversity Filipinos bring,” he pointed out. “We love the way they adapt to the culture, to the environment, and how much more they give back. These are exactly what Canada is looking for .” headtopics.com

As of last September, close to 1,000 students from the Philippines have been enrolled to all GUS Canada partner-schools for Academic Year 2023-2024.

