Filipino Language Among Top Languages Spoken in the United States

Filipino or Tagalog is among the top languages spoken in the United States besides English and Spanish, according to a recent report by a US think tank. Tagalog is the most spoken language in nine cities, including Anchorage in Alaska and Las Vegas in Nevada, according to WordFinderX. “The American West is home to 45% of all US Asians, making Asian languages the most spoken in many cities, following English and Spanish,” the report by the think tank states.

But a language expert believes that it is still premature to determine if the Filipino language will soon overtake more areas in the States. “The Filipino language has not attained its prestige like English. It is also unclear, even in the Philippines, if Filipino has already accommodated at least half of our native languages—being Tagalog-centric or Tagalog-based,” Mark Angeles, a Filipino essayist and professor at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), said. Angeles also emphasized the differences between the use of the Filipino language abroad and back in the archipelago when it comes to diction and intonation. “Since the United States is multilingual, I see variations in stress and tone. We must consider that the Filipino language being used by a Filipino, Filipino-Chinese, and Filipino-American have different words and intonation,” he adde

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Batangas commemorates Elderly Filipino WeekDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Filipino nurse reported missing in Israel-Hamas war safe in EgyptMALUNGON, Sarangani – A Filipino nurse from this town who was earlier reported missing after the Israel-Hamas war broke out last month has sought refuge in Egypt.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Ika-25 anibersaryo ng Filipino Chaplaincy in Turin, ginunitaTORINO - Ibinida ang iba’t ibang katutubong sayaw ng Pilipinas sa harap ng lokal at banyagang bisita sa gitna ng selebrasyon ng ika-25 anibersaryo ng Filipino Chaplaincy of Turin.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: #wegotmail: Japan can help improve welfare of Filipino seniorsJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's upcoming address to Congress is eagerly anticipated by Filipinos, who are grateful for Japan's unwavering support.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Filipino artists take spotlight at 'Sining Lokal' hotel exhibitThree painters and one sculptor from the Pintakha (Pinta at Likha) Arts Society are featured in the two-month-long exhibition at the Tryp Hotel in SM Mall of Asia complex.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: ‘Our hearts bleed for them’: Palestinian envoy mourns Filipino victims in GazaEdd K. Usman / Exclusive to BusinessMirror MANILA—As the Philippine government brings Filipinos back home from the ruins of and the devastation that is the Gaza Strip, including those who lost their lives in Israel, Palestinian Ambassador Saleh A.F. Mohammad sent his sympathies and condolences to families of the victims.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »