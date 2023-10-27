Filipino Hungry Ghost Month

. To appease them, people offer food, prayers and observe caution in business and finances. If most Chinese communities observe the Hungry Ghost Month, Filipinos in turn should observe the same during every election month.

While I jest about the matter, the harsh reality is that for the next two years until another election rolls around, many Filipinos will be the victims of politically and financially hungry ghosts, a.k.a local officials who will want to recover and profit from their initial outlay for the barangay and SK elections of 2023.Barangay elections have historically been about serving the community you live in.

Too much money is spent on building barangay structures that are over built, white elephants that benefit builders and contractors and corrupt officials, millions of pesos spent on vehicles that are used by barangay officials as their “personal vehicles” and then dumped or junked every time a new set of officials comes into power, but not enough on primary medical services, support for elderly, minors, peace and order, road maintenance, etc. headtopics.com

Yes, Steel Asia is presently producing large volumes of rebar or round bars that become the backbone of buildings and industries. But as plans proceed, the company’s plants in Lemery, Batangas and Candelaria, Quezon will be producing wide flange beams, sheet piles, angel bars, channels, flat bar and T-bar.

Meanwhile, investors in the local steel industry do not get incentives, tax breaks, no priority assistance for installation of power, water or government ports needed for shipping in raw materials and shipping out finished products. If we are going to develop backbone for different industries, we need to help companies like Steel Asia in building their plants all over the country. headtopics.com

