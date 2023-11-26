Filipino hostage released by Hamas in Gaza Strip

A Filipino was among the hostages released by Hamas en masse from the Gaza Strip under a ceasefire agreement, seven weeks into the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group. With this development, the Philippines and other thankful nations, whose citizens were held as hostages by Hamas, heaved a sigh of collective relief.

For the Philippine government, it announced on Saturday the release of Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, one of the two Filipinos reported missing following the reescalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Oct. 7 that had since killed thousands. “Jimmy is in high spirits and appears to be in good health,” the Philippine Embassy in Israel said of the 33-year-old caregiver who spent 49 days in captivity. “He is able to walk and move without difficulty and speaks coherently.





