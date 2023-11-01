Filipino doctors expected among first to exit Gaza

De Vega’s statement comes just hours after a Qatar-mediated agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas to allow limited evacuations from the Palestinian Reuters, citing sources privy to the deal, said foreign passport holders and some critically injured people would be allowed to leave Gaza. No timeline was indicated for how long the evacuation would last.

De Vega said Israel has agreed to first allow the person to exit Gaza before they proceed to the Egypt border where they are processed by Egyptian officials. Philippine Ambassador to Amman Fred Santos, in a message to Rappler, said all 136 are “safe and accounted for.”

Yet Israel has been criticized for targeting even refugee camps and hospitals. Tel Aviv has insisted this was because Hamas leaders and fighters were in those areas. Violence has been a long, tragic, and recurring part of Palestinian life, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

