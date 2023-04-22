Filipino Designer Rian Fernandez Creates Stunning Gown for Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant is currently underway with our very own Michelle Dee charming her way to win the crown. But today, we’re not just shining the spotlight on the queens in El Salvador but also on the Filipino designer behind 2022 Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel’s gown during the pageant’s prelims hosting—Rian Fernandez.

Gabriel flaunted her glamorous self and shared a snap on Instagram wearing a Fernandez original with an intricately jeweled pattern over a nude base and a high neckline. Fernandez originally hails from Pangasinan, a northern province in the Philippines, but dressing the Filipino-American doll isn’t new to him as he’s been glamorizing her up since he

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANETWORK: Saweetie tells aspiring Filipino artists abroad: 'Embrace the Filipino culture'“The Filipino culture is in my DNA, it's in my roots. I'm proud of where I came from and who I am.” -Saweetie ❤️

Source: gmanetwork | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Reconnecting with your Filipino roots means knowing these Filipino memesFilipino memes are a reflection of the current state of our culture. It’s also an easy way to reconnect and laugh with family back home.

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: The future of Filipino art: Meet an organization that champions young Filipino artists, cultural workersFounded by a group of friends in the ’80s, the Museum Foundation of the Philippines has long been contributing to the preservation and promotion of Filipino ingenuity

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

GMANEWS: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel reunites with her Filipino familyR’Bonney Gabriel has arrived in Manila and her first order of business was to reunite with her Filipino family.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

PHİLİPPİNESTAR: LOOK: Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel embraces her Filipino roots in a butterfly sleeved gownFil-Am Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel looked stunning in a sparkly Filipiniana ball gown by Mark Bumgarner as she attended the Fashion and Charity Gala Night hosted by Miss Universe Philippines on May 10. 🤩👑 | via philstarlife

Source: PhilippineStar | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Here’s the story behind Team Philippines’ barong at the 19th Asian GamesFilipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones gives the traditional Filipino clothing a new look

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »