Filipino course to be taught in Hawaii public schools in 2024

Watch more News on iWantTFC After two years of planning, research, and meetings, the Filipino Curriculum Project has finally secured approval from the state’s education department to have their course taught in the fall of 2024.

This will be the very first time in the U.S. that a high school social studies course dedicated to Filipino studies is adopted in a statewide education system. “It honestly feels very unreal to me," said Marissa Halagao. "I'm so excited and so grateful that this course is finally getting approved. I started this project as a sophomore in high school and now I'm a graduated senior and it's just so amazing to see how far we've come.”Students from Oahu's Farrington High School and Waipahu High School will be the first to be able to register for the course during the fall of 2023.

“I feel proud that I come from a school who sees their students and who cares about what their students need," said Jesselle Ann Morales, a student collaborator. She added: "To know that my administration and my teachers and everyone there supports this curriculum and is ready to do whatever it takes to make sure that it thrives and grows there." headtopics.com

While the course ‘Filipino History Culture,’ has been approved to be taught in all Hawaii public schools, the group is asking the community to help make it available everywhere. The actual offering of the course, the group said, is influenced by demand and capacity, including student interest and teacher availability.

“My hopes for the course is to really expand across the schools," said Landee Resuello, another student collaborator. "I know we're kind of starting small and kind of testing it out at a few different schools, but I think it's really getting that wide variety across many different schools." headtopics.com

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Cinemalaya 2024 opens public casting callHere’s your chance to be a movie star! Cinemalaya is holding open auditions for next year’s film festival. Read more ⮕

William Navarro eyes January 2024 comebackYoung NorthPort forward William Navarro is upbeat and excited as he looks forward to making his PBA comeback sometime in January next year. Read more ⮕

PETA’s ‘One More Chance The Musical with music by Ben&Ben coming in 2024On Sunday evening, after the closing performance of “Walang Aray,' the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) shocked audiences with a surprise performance of Ben&Ben, unveiling the company’s upcoming production, “One More Chance the Musical,” an adaptation of Star Cinema’s cult classic that will feature the music of the massively... Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Ironman organizers vow to implement stringent safety measures in 2024 raceAn official of Sunrise Events, Inc., the company behind the Ironman brand and races in the Philippines, assured on Thursday that measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of the participants of next year’s holding of Ironman 70.3 in Davao City. The Ironman 70. Read more ⮕