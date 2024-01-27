The Taiwan Tourism Administration, M.O.T.C. recently invited reel and real-life Filipino couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos to serve as tourism ambassadors for Taiwan. Gabbi and Khalil will attend the opening event of the Taiwan Pavilion at the Philippines Travel Tour Expo (TTE) international travel exhibition where they will share their recent travel experience to Taiwan and how they became enamored with Taiwanese cuisine.

The Taiwan Pavilion has arranged various exciting activities during this upcoming event that will take place from February 2 to 4 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. In addition to Gabbi and Khalil’s scheduled appearance, there will be other performances that include Celebrity Chef RV Manabat, who has millions of followers online, and Fun To Art, winner of 2022 Xiongzheng International Street Dance Competition. Other activities also include a DIY Pineapple Cake workshop by Vigor KoBo, Hakka floral lantern crafting, traditional Taiwanese egg pancake tasting, and Ohbear nail art painting even





