Filipino Catholic Faithful Celebrate Sinulog Festival

“TODAY, I offer gratitude and shout Viva Pit Señor from afar, for Him who is the closest to my heart.”Rolando Gaspar Jr., 34, enthusiastically wrote this on his social media over the weekend as millions of Catholic faithful in the Philippines and overseas celebrated the “Sinulog,” the grandest religious and cultural festival in the country that is observed on the third Sunday of January every year to pay homage to Señor Santo Niño or the Holy Child Jesus.

Although he was out in a foreign country for his work, Gaspar said he never fails to pray to the Holy Child Jesus and do the traditional “Sinulog” dance steps while yelling “Pit Señor” during the feast day on January 21, 2024.“It's very different when you grow up trusting Santo Niño. No matter where you worship in the world, you will still call his same name,” said Gaspar, who works for a foundation in India.“Whenever I come back to the Philippines, the first thing I would do after landing is to light a candle at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu,” Gaspar adde





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CEBU Gov. Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Gov't over Sinulog venueCEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Government over the venue of the 2024 Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown. She is now focusing on the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and the overall success of the 2024 Sinulog.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Understanding the Difference Between Sinulog Festival and Fiesta SeñorConfusion persists regarding the difference between Sinulog Festival and Fiesta Señor. This article explains the distinction and highlights the respective organizers and cultural/religious aspects.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Sinulog sa Dakbayan Contingents Shine Despite RainDespite intermittent rain, the 12 contingents of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan showcased their street dancing moves in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño. Barangay Guadalupe-Banauan Cultural Group emerged as the ritual showdown winner, while Barangay San Nicolas was hailed as the street dancing champion.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Artist's Visual Art Depicts Queen Juana's Narrative in Sinulog EventArtist Steven Mari Luspo's visual art depicting the narrative of Queen Juana in the Sinulog event gains widespread attention and is embraced by advertising agencies.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

16 Contingents to Perform at Sinulog Grand Parade and ShowdownSixteen contingents, including two from out-of-town, will perform at the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown in Cebu City. The event will take place on January 21, 2024, at the South Road Properties. The remaining 14 contingents are from Cebu City, with one non-Cebu City contingent from Divino Amore Academy.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Government to Close Portion of CSCR for Sinulog Grand ParadeThe Cebu City Government will close a portion of the southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, for the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown. Alternative routes are advised for motorists. The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will remain open during the Solemn Foot Procession and Sinulog Festival, as requested by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »