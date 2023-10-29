Filipinas yield against Matildas

But when the Matildas finally broke through, the underdog Filipinas couldn’t stop the hosts’ rampage and the inevitable.

Punished by a five-goal spree in the first half led by Aussie superstar Sam Kerr, the Pinay booters absorbed a comprehensive 0-8 defeat in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in front of a 59,155-strong pro-Matildas crowd yesterday at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer and one of the best players in women’s football, and Caitlin Foord, another England-based stalwart, each blasted a hat trick to power the Matildas to a follow-up to their 2-0 disposal of Iran in the Group A opener. headtopics.com

Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'... Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA...

The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an...The UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off... headtopics.com

Bianca Pagdanganan roared with the day’s best backside 32 but still came one stroke short of her title crack as local... EZ2/LVM - 2 31 SUERTRES - 6 9 4 6D Lotto - 7 5 9 9 2 6 6/42 - 5 32 24 4 18 22 P28,824,637.00 Grand Lotto - 44 17 7 49 35 14 P56,367,250.00

EZ2/LVM - 9 1 SUERTRES - 9 4 2 6D Lotto - 3 5 7 7 6/45 Lotto - 20 13 5 3 19 29 P8,910,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 33 22 45 11 16 2 P67,460,083.00 EZ2 - 11 11 SUERTRES - 5 3 4 6D Lotto - 0 1 7 3 5 1 6/42 Lotto - 33 4 37 27 16 35 P23,994,560.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 34 27 13 38 26 14 P15,840,000.00Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday lamented the Office of the Ombudsman’s order to file charges against Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista, but excluding hoarders who profited from excessive onion prices last year. headtopics.com

Filipinas face home squad Matildas before 60,000 fans in Sunday's super clashPERTH -- The boisterous home crowd. The elaborate pre-game show. And their formidable foes. Sarina Bolden thinks it's nothing new. Read more ⮕

'I’m not Australian for that day': Filipinas’ Aussie coach goes all in vs MatildasPhilippine women’s national football team head coach Mark Torcaso banished thoughts of his Australian roots as his Filipinas prepare to face the Matildas in a crucial match. Read more ⮕

Filipinas, Matildas collide in pivotal Olympic qualifying matchThe unbeaten Philippine women's football team looks to pull off an upset against the Australia Matildas in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament Read more ⮕

Filipinas meet MatildasNinety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning for an encore, this time in Australia. Read more ⮕

Filipinas suffer 8-0 annihilation vs mighty MatildasThe Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an absolute beating, losing 8-nil to World No. 11 Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Read more ⮕

Merciless Matildas: Australia dismantles Filipinas in Olympic qualifiersWorld No. 11 Australia shows its might as the the Matildas easily brush off the Philippine women’s football team in a lopsided Olympic qualifying duel Read more ⮕