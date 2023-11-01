Filipinas turn back Iran, hope to qualify to OQT final round

The Philippine women’s national football team fended off Iran, 1-0, to stay alive in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

The world No. 44 Filipinas earned six points along with a -4 goal difference to finish second in Group A and stay in the hunt for a spot in the third round. To advance to the third round, however, the Philippines will need certain scenarios to happen in other groups.

If the Filipinas wish to be the best second placer, they need South Korea and India to at least settle for a draw against China and Uzbekistan, respectively.To give the Filipinas a fighting chance to be in the final round, co-captain Tahnai Annis found the breakthrough in the 19th minute off a Sofia Harrison attempt which she rebounded from Iran’s keeper Zahra Khajavi’s save.

Although the Philippines stayed ahead of Iran until the final whistle, Annis, Sarina Bolden and Katrina Guillou all couldn’t get past Khajavi, who was simply all over the place at this point. The Nationals held more possessions and made more passes to try and double on the Iranians, but the latter defended aggressively in the second half and refused to concede another goal.

