Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

This put the Philippines in the running still for the lone ticket to the final round of the Qualifiers to be awarded to the “best runner-up” across the three groups. Except for that instance, Khajavi proved up to the task and denied the rest of the Philippine assault.

Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking... The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other...

John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...Skipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign...

Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Filipinas edge tough Iran in AFC Olympic QualifiersTeam captain Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal of the match for the Filipinas in the 19th minute against Iran.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

EDGEDAVAO: Filipinas face Iran needing a decisive win to keep Olympic hopes alivePERTH, Western Australia -- Shrugging off the pain of their 8-0 loss at the hands of the world no. 11 Australia side last Sunday, the Philippines take on Iran today at the close of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Filipinas keep Olympic hopes alive with win over IranThe Philippine women's football team is still in the running for an Olympic spot after defeating Iran in their final match of the second round of qualifiers.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Filipinas blank Iran 1-0 in Olympic QualifiersMANILA, Philippines: Attacking midfielder Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal as the Filipinas toppled Iran, 1-0, in the Olympic qualifiers on Wednesday at the HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas defeat Iran to close out 2024 Paris Olympics Asian qualifiers 2nd round(1st UPDATE) Behind team captain Tahnai Annis’ 19th minute winner, the Philippine women’s football team secures a top 2 spot in Group A with two wins and one loss

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertainSkipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign in the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕