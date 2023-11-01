Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

This put the Philippines in the running still for the lone ticket to the final round of the Qualifiers to be awarded to the “best runner-up” across the three groups. Except for that instance, Khajavi proved up to the task and denied the rest of the Philippine assault.
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking... The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other...
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...Skipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign...
Tumikada si Joshua Yerro ng 11 puntos upang tulungan ang Adamson University na ikadena ang Far Eastern University, 63-54 sa...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertainSkipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign in the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕