Filipinas suffer 8-0 annihilation vs mighty Matildas

In front of a sold-out crowd of 60,000 Matildas fans, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord each scored a hat-trick to rebound from a subpar 2-0 win over Iran in their opener.

Not long after, Matildas skipper Kerr doubled their lead in the 19th minute, thanks again to the opportunity-producing prowess of Foord, threading through the Filipinas backline time and time again. Kerr further frustrated the Filipinas when she found the back of the net in added time before the half to make it a 5-goal rout halfway through.

Mark Torcaso’s side now must have to perform exceptionally well against Iran on Wednesday, November 1, to have a chance to move on to the third round.As it stands, the Filipinas have a goal difference of -5, they will have to make this up with a rout against the Iranians to keep their Olympics hopes alive. headtopics.com

