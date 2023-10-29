The Philippine National Women’s Football Team have fallen to a 0-8 mauling at the hands of Australia in the ongoing second-round matches of the 2024 Asian Football Confederation Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

But the Filipinas’ chances to make it to the second round are still bright as they remained in second spot with the Matildas in Group A, with their 1-0-1 win-draw-loss card. Tokyo Olympic veteran Samantha Kerr played inspired as she and Caitlin Foord scored hat-tricks for the Matildas before a soldout crowd at the Optus Stadium

Hours earlier, the State Football Centre in Western Australia was renamed after Kerr, the Matildas team skipper, who knocked in goals in the 19th , 45+2 minutes of added time, and in the 46th minutes. headtopics.com

The deluge of goals from the Matildas began in the 15th minute when Mary Bolo Fowler struck first in the 15th minute.Filipinas’ team skipper Hali Long (in blue) in a one-on-one defense against Matildas legend Samantha Kerr.The Philippines can still advance to the third round if they hurdle Iran on Nov. 1 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

