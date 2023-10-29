Filipinas lose to Matildas, 8-0, in Olympic qualifiers

The Philippine women’s national football team suffered a painful 8-0 rout against Australia in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.
The world No. 44 Filipinas simply had no answer to the Matildas before the sold out 60,000 home crowd as their road to the Olympiad hit a snag. After their brilliant 4-1 comeback win over Chinese Taipei, the Nationals couldn’t carry over and translate the momentum against Australia.
Sarina Bolden, who has put the Filipinas in the scoreline in their past five international fixtures, couldn’t give the Nationals their breakthrough. Mary Fowler opened the scoring after 15 minutes off an Ellie Carpenter pass to lead early into the match. headtopics.com
Caitlin Foord slotted her first goal of the match in the 30th minute to also eventually finish with a hat trick of her own.
