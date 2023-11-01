Filipinas keep Olympic hopes alive with win over Iran

Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal of the match at the 19th minute for the Filipinas as they held on to that slim edge throughout the second half. With the win, the Philippines is assured of finishing second in Group A behind Australia with six points.
However, the fate of the Filipinas is in the hands of teams from other groups as they also need to be the top second placed squad in the qualifiers to advance to the next round. Only the winners from the three groups and the best-ranked runner-up squad will advance to the third round of the competition, where two spots for the Paris Olympics are up for grabs.From his parents objecting to him playing basketball to officiating in the NBA: the South Korean referee making history
Philippines Headlines
