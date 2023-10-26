Filipinas hurdle Chinese-Taipei 4-1 as Bolden scores brace

Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and second-half substitute Chandler McDaniel deliver as the Philippine women’s football team scores a crucial win in the second round of the Olympic qualifying matches Read more ⮕

Bolden scores brace, powers Filipinas past Chinese TaipeiSarina Bolden scored two goals to help the Philippine women's football team repeat against Chinese Taipei during their clash in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, Manila time. Read more ⮕

Bolden brace fuels Filipinas' comeback win over Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersThe Philippine women's football team is off to a good start in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers. Read more ⮕

Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second roundSarina Bolden stepped up as the Philippine women’s national football team turned back 38th-ranked Chinese Taipei, 4-1, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Read more ⮕

Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers Read more ⮕