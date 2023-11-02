Filipinas fall short of securing Olympic spot in qualifiers

The Filipinas concluded their second round campaign with a 1-0 triumph over Iran, with team captain Tahnai Annis scoring the lone goal. The Philippines needed an India win or a draw against Uzbekistan, a draw between China and South Korea, and a Japan win or a draw against Vietnam for them to progress to the next round as the best second-placed squad.

South Korea and China ended in a 1-1 tie while Japan defeated Vietnam 2-0, which gave the Philippines a ray of hope before the Uzbekistan-India match. Both Uzbekistan and the Philippines finished with six points apiece, but Uzbekistan had a superior goal differential of +2 compared to the Filipinas who had a -4.

Uzbekistan will face Australia while Japan battles North Korea in a two-legged playoff for an Olympic berth set in February 2024.

