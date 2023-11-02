Filipinas fail to get Olympic ticket at qualifiers

It also included a draw between South Korea and China and a win or draw by Japan over Vietnam, which were both achieved. On Wednesday, the Philippine side defeated Iran 1-0 to finish off their campaign at the Olympic qualifiers, which are being held in Perth, Australia. The Filipinas finished the Olympic qualifying tournament with a 2-1 record, after losing to host Australia.

