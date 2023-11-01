Filipinas edge tough Iran in AFC Olympic Qualifiers

Attacking midfielder Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal of the match for the Filipinas in the 19th minute to keep their Olympic bid alive at HBF Park in Perth on Wednesday, Manila time. But the 63rd-ranked Iranians dished out a tough match, preventing the Filipinas from padding the scores further.

Iran came up with better defense and even got considerable amount of ball possession during the second half. The 44th-ranked Filipinas upped the ante during added time as Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden fired a couple of strikes, but they both failed to find the back of the net.

With the win, the Philippines pocketed two victories in the second round and finished second in Group A behind Australia, which came out victorious last time against the Filipinas, 8-0. The Filipinas' fate is now in the hands of teams from other groups, as they needed to be the top second placed team in the qualifiers to advance to the next round.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDGEDAVAO: Filipinas face Iran needing a decisive win to keep Olympic hopes alivePERTH, Western Australia -- Shrugging off the pain of their 8-0 loss at the hands of the world no. 11 Australia side last Sunday, the Philippines take on Iran today at the close of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas look to bounce back vs winless Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Philippine women’s football team hopes to keep its 2024 Paris Olympics dream alive as it clashes with Iran in the final matchday of the qualifying tournament

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertainSkipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign in the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Filipinas turn back Iran, hope to qualify to OQT final roundThe Philippine women’s national football team fended off Iran, 1-0, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas defeat Iran to close out 2024 Paris Olympics Asian qualifiersBehind team captain Tahnai Annis’ 19th minute winner, the Philippine women’s football team secures a top 2 spot in Group A with two wins and one loss

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Filipinas eye OQT final round vs IranIt’s now or never for the Philippine women’s national football team when it tackles Iran in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕