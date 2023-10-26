Filipinas crush Taiwanese, 4-1, in Olympic qualifying tourney

Sarina Bolden sank two goals for the Philippine National Women’s Football Team as they subdued Chinese Taipei, 4-1, on Thursday in the second round of the 2024 Asian Football Confederation Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Perth, Australia.

Bolden, a former Western Sydney Wanderer, scored an equalizer in the 54th minute from the penalty area. She found her opening after teammate Meryll Serrano was tackled inside the Chinese Taipei penalty area a minute earlier.Katrina Guillou gave the Filipinas their first taste of the lead in the 60th minute at 2-1, after she eluded opposing defenders and and got a pass from skipper Tahnai Annis.

Substitute forward Chandler McDaniel sent in the Filipinas’ fourth goal in the 89th minute with an assist from defender Angela Beard.The other teams in the group, Australia and Iran, will face off later tonight. headtopics.com

Both teams will be back on Sunday at Optus Stadium, with the Philippines taking on the host nation, Australia, at 3:10 p.m., while Chinese Taipei facing Iran at 6:10 p.m.5 innovative ways Home Credit became, remains PH’s no. 1 financial allyLenovo unveils comprehensive vision ‘AI for All’ at 9th Global Tech World Event

Filipinas demolish Taiwanese in Olympic Qualifying TournamentThe Filipinas got off to a rousing start as they scored an emphatic 4-1 win over Taiwan in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the HBF Park in Perth, Australia on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕

Bolden brace fuels Filipinas' comeback win over Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersThe Philippine women's football team is off to a good start in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers. Read more ⮕

Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers Read more ⮕

Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Read more ⮕

Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second roundSarina Bolden stepped up as the Philippine women’s national football team turned back 38th-ranked Chinese Taipei, 4-1, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and second-half substitute Chandler McDaniel deliver as the Philippine women’s football team scores a crucial win in the second round of the Olympic qualifying matches Read more ⮕