Filipinas crush Taiwanese, 4-1, in Olympic qualifying tourney

Sarina Bolden sank two goals for the Philippine National Women’s Football Team as they subdued Chinese Taipei, 4-1, on Thursday in the second round of the 2024 Asian Football Confederation Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Perth, Australia.
Bolden, a former Western Sydney Wanderer, scored an equalizer in the 54th minute from the penalty area. She found her opening after teammate Meryll Serrano was tackled inside the Chinese Taipei penalty area a minute earlier.Katrina Guillou gave the Filipinas their first taste of the lead in the 60th minute at 2-1, after she eluded opposing defenders and and got a pass from skipper Tahnai Annis.
Substitute forward Chandler McDaniel sent in the Filipinas’ fourth goal in the 89th minute with an assist from defender Angela Beard.The other teams in the group, Australia and Iran, will face off later tonight. headtopics.com
Both teams will be back on Sunday at Optus Stadium, with the Philippines taking on the host nation, Australia, at 3:10 p.m., while Chinese Taipei facing Iran at 6:10 p.m.
Philippines Headlines
