Filipinas confident ahead of big match vs hometown bet Australia

The Philippine women’s national football team is feeling brave and ready ahead of its much-awaited match against Sam Kerr’s Australia in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The world No. 44 Filipinas topped the group standings ahead of the Matildas after their opening fixtures. Not only the world No. 11 Australians will play before their home crowd, but in front of a big stadium.

From the Perth Rectangular Stadium, the match will be seen at Optus Stadium which has a capacity of 60,000. Despite the tough challenge that awaits them, the Filipinas are constantly upbeat to meet and gain experience against top nations.

"But we truly believe that they can get something out of this game and get a good result. But we are definitely looking forward to it, it's gonna be in front of a lot of people which our girls have had some experience in that. So, we're just worried about us and the way that we wanna play that. And how that holds up and that it gets what we want out of the game," he added.

For Torcaso, playing against the Matildas will be no different as the Filipinas had already proven their worth in front of the higher ranked opponents in the football showpiece. "From the start, we've had really brave conversations about this whole tournament and that we are excited about being part of this campaign. So, 14,000 or whatever it was against Chinese Taipei to 50,000 that may be on the weekend, these girls are just really excited to be part of this. And we're excited to be part of this, the staff, too," Torcaso said.

