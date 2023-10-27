Filipinas coach: Australia will be a tough challenge

But Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso admitted they have a daunting task ahead when they meet powerhouse Australia at the latter's turf on Sunday.

Sarina Bolden's brace propelled the nationals past Chinese Taipei, 4-1, and Torcaso hopes they will be able to put up the same type of intensity against the Matildas. “Chinese Taipei is a 38th-ranked side so for us to get a really convincing result against them was really pleasing for us to see where we’re at as a country and as a team,” said the coach during a virtual presser on Friday.

"There’s no doubt that playing against Australia is gonna be a tough challenge for us, but were up for it. We want to change our destiny and improve our plays in the future."Australia currently ranks No. 11 in the world, while the Filipinas are at No. 44.“The one thing that really surprised me about this group... is the second they walk out, before they warm up, the tunnel and the changing room is like a circus,” he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Filipinas confident ahead of big match vs hometown bet AustraliaThe Philippine women’s national football team is feeling brave and ready ahead of its much-awaited match against Sam Kerr’s Australia in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 29. Read more ⮕

Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers Read more ⮕

MV Filipinas Butuan's safety certificate suspended after incident in Bantayan IslandThe Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas has suspended the ship safety certificate of MV Filipinas Butuan after it ran aground near Bantayan Island stranding 250 passengers. Read more ⮕

Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second roundSarina Bolden stepped up as the Philippine women’s national football team turned back 38th-ranked Chinese Taipei, 4-1, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and second-half substitute Chandler McDaniel deliver as the Philippine women’s football team scores a crucial win in the second round of the Olympic qualifying matches Read more ⮕

Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Read more ⮕