Filipinas blank Iran 1-0 in Olympic Qualifiers

It was a bounce back win for the Filipinas, after getting thumped by the host country Australia on Sunday.However, the ride for the Filipinas to the third round will rest on multiple scenarios, with China needing to draw South Korea, as well as a win or draw by India over Uzbekistan, and a win or draw by Japan over Vietnam.

SIMILAR NEWS:

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas look to bounce back vs winless Iran in Olympic qualifiersThe Philippine women’s football team hopes to keep its 2024 Paris Olympics dream alive as it clashes with Iran in the final matchday of the qualifying tournament

ABSCBNNEWS: Filipinas edge tough Iran in AFC Olympic QualifiersTeam captain Tahnai Annis scored the lone goal of the match for the Filipinas in the 19th minute against Iran.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipinas defeat Iran to close out 2024 Paris Olympics Asian qualifiersBehind team captain Tahnai Annis’ 19th minute winner, the Philippine women’s football team secures a top 2 spot in Group A with two wins and one loss

PHILSTARNEWS: Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertainSkipper Tahnai Annis scored the game’s only goal as the Filipinas beat Iran, 1-nil, to end their group stage campaign in the second round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

EDGEDAVAO: Filipinas face Iran needing a decisive win to keep Olympic hopes alivePERTH, Western Australia -- Shrugging off the pain of their 8-0 loss at the hands of the world no. 11 Australia side last Sunday, the Philippines take on Iran today at the close of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2.

MANILABULLETIN: Filipinas eye OQT final round vs IranIt’s now or never for the Philippine women’s national football team when it tackles Iran in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park.

