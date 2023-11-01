Filipinas beat Iran on Annis’ lone goal, but Olympic fate remains uncertain

Annis found the back off the net in the 19th minute when she converted off of Iran keeper Zahra Khajavi’s save on a shot by Sofia Harrison to pull the Filipinas ahead, 1-nil. The Iranians also forced the issue on offense, with their best attempt coming in the 53rd minute, when a Zahra Ghanbari try hit the woodwork to keep the score in favor of the Filipinas.

Now with their three games all done and dusted, the Filipinas turn their eyes to the remaining matches in the other groups. Goal difference for the Filipinas currently stands at -4, and to move on to the next round, it’ll be best that no other second-ranked team in either Group B or C to reach six points as well.

