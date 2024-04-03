Filipina Weightlifter Elreen Ando Qualifies for Paris Olympics

Filipina weightlifter Elreen Ando secures her spot in the Paris Olympics after a strong performance in the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup. Her win in the 59kg category dashed the hopes of fellow Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz. Ando lifted 100kg for snatch and 128kg for clean and jerk, totaling 228kg. This puts her in seventh place and improves her chances of ranking in the top 10 of the Olympic Qualification Ranking.

Diaz, the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines, struggled in the event and finished in 11th place

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elreen Ando books return trip to Olympics, Hidilyn Diaz ends Paris dreamElreen Ando is back in the Olympics stage.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Filipina boxers Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas on cusp of Paris Olympics berthsFilipina boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas need just a win each to punch their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

From model to cultural professional: Deniece Cornejo represents the Filipina brand to the worldModel Deniece Cornejo is living the best days of her life performing many roles in different agencies.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Belle Mariano renewed as Shein Filipina ambassadorKapamilya star Belle Mariano had a message for her fellow women this Women's Month.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Inspiring Filipina entrepreneursWe were privileged to have a few VIPs with us at our Women Summit event last March 9.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

The Filipina ballerina: Anya Alindada on her journey in the international ballet scene'I am so grateful and honored to have been the first Filipina to graduate from the English National Ballet School, but I also truly hope I won’t be the last,' says the 19-year-old dancer

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »