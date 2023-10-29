Filipina golfers brace for tough outing in TLPGA return

Frontrunner Ya-Chun Chang, winner of the recent Da Da Digital Open, and PK Kongkraphan headline the crack international field in the NT$4 million championship marking the return of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s leading players to the TLPGA after a four-year absence due to pandemic.

Del Rosario, however, has previously won in the TLPGA, specifically in the TLPGA and Royal Open in 2017 when she mounted an impressive comeback from seven shots down in the final round and won by one. With three victories in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized LPGT, Uy is also optimistic about her chances. She tied for fourth when the Filipinas last competed in the Party Golfers Ladies Open in 2019.

Still, focus will be on Chang and fellow local aces No. 4 Shih Cheng-Hsuan, No. 5 Juliana Hung, winner of the Jing Mao Open last July, No. 6 Babe Liu, No. 7 and former LPGT leg winner Ching Huang, No. 9 Li-Ning Wong and No. 10 Ho-Yu An. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, completing the LPGT cast are Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Rev Alcantara, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda along with Koreans Seoyun Kim and Ju Young Yang and amateurs Laurea Duque and Lia Duque.

