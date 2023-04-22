Filipina Drag Queens Form Saskatoon's First Filipino Drag Collective

With the entry of Filipino drag queens Kiki Coe and Melinda Verga in “Canada’s Drag Race” last October, the Filipino -Canadian drag community has been gaining more attention. This week, the Filipina queens who’ve banded together to form Saskatoon ’s first Filipino drag collective were featured in a local newspaper. Meet Bahay Kubo. Joining founder Amy Grant in Bahay Kubo are queens Freya Grant, Vengina “Via” Grant, Shisha Belle, Roxanne, The Realness, and AnnaLynne Mokho.

The collective, which made its debut in August, clarifies that it isn’t a drag house but “a group of Filipina drag performers trying to showcase Philippine culture.





Read more: İNQUİRERDOTNET » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANETWORK: This is how Pinoy drag queens look out of dragIn 2022, Filipino drag queens went mainstream since the airing of the Philippine version of 'Rupaul's Drag Race,' which is already known in the world. Precious Paula Nicole, whose real name is Rodolfo Hontiveros Gabriel II, was declared the grand winner in Drag Race Philippines, hosted by longtime 'Eat Bulaga' host Paolo Ballesteros. Following Drag Race Philippines was an all-Filipino original drag pagentry title 'Drag Den' hosted by Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon, who rose to fame after joining the third season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' As extravagant as they are on stage as drag queens, they are still themselves in when

Source: gmanetwork | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Pinay queens included in 'Canada's Drag Race' season 4Two Filipina drag queens were included in the roster of 'Canada's Drag Race' season 4.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

GMANEWS: Filipino drag queen Maxie secures Top 8 spot in 'Queen of the Universe' Season 2The first two episodes of the second season of "Queen of the Universe" are now on Paramount+, and our Filipino drag queen representative Maxie is killing the game!

Source: gmanews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Matea Mahal Smith is Miss Filipina International 2023, 1st winner of Filipino and Black descentA student of Behavioral and Cognitive Neuroscience at University of Florida, Smith hopes to become a trauma surgeon.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

GMANEWS: Filipina queen Aura Mayari from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' S15 is coming to the Philippines!Aura Mayari, the Filipina drag queen who competed in the Season 15 of "RuPaul&39;s Drag Race," is having her homecoming event in Manila!

Source: gmanews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Filipino drag queen arrested over Lord’s Prayer recitalDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »